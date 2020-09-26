$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,024. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

