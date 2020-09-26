$0.49 EPS Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $96,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,794.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

DCO stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. 61,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.29. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

