$0.68 EPS Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

FOCS stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.51. 159,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,211. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,799,612.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,612.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $8,096,256.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,256.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 745,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after acquiring an additional 47,188 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

