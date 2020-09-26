$0.75 EPS Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. FirstEnergy reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,546. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,937,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,284,000 after buying an additional 297,321 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 86.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,500,000 after buying an additional 4,806,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,836,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after buying an additional 266,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,694,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,218,000 after buying an additional 155,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

