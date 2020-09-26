$1.10 EPS Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Intel reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,509 shares of company stock valued at $785,765. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,633,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,180,006. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $212.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

