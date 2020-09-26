$1.10 EPS Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Intel reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,509 shares of company stock valued at $785,765. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,633,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,180,006. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $212.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit