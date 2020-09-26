$116.52 Million in Sales Expected for Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will report sales of $116.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.88 million and the highest is $118.05 million. Aphria reported sales of $95.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $521.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.29 million to $542.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $645.15 million, with estimates ranging from $589.48 million to $741.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million.

APHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Aphria from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC raised Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Shares of Aphria stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.23. 1,974,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aphria by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 898,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aphria by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,772 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,350,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aphria by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 901,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 134,951 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.