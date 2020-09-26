$118.13 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce sales of $118.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.47 million and the highest is $122.70 million. Coherus Biosciences reported sales of $111.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $488.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.60 million to $510.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $467.87 million, with estimates ranging from $450.07 million to $494.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.95. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $464,800. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,124,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after buying an additional 666,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 663,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,819,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 48.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,226,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,331,000 after buying an additional 1,048,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,314,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the period.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit