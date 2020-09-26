$118.13 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce sales of $118.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.47 million and the highest is $122.70 million. Coherus Biosciences reported sales of $111.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $488.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.60 million to $510.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $467.87 million, with estimates ranging from $450.07 million to $494.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.95. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $464,800. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,124,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after buying an additional 666,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 663,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,819,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 48.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,226,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,331,000 after buying an additional 1,048,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,314,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the period.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

