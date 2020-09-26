$12.01 Million in Sales Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report $12.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.80 million to $12.22 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $25.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $54.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.48 million to $54.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.79 million, with estimates ranging from $72.55 million to $77.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Travelzoo by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $6.28. 51,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,559. Travelzoo has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.