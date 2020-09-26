$167.58 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report sales of $167.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.40 million to $170.20 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $148.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $637.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $652.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $643.50 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $666.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on UCBI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.42. 437,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,144. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 37.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 36.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

