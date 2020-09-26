$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report sales of $2.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $10.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.94. 5,762,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.17. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

