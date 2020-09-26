$2.47 Million in Sales Expected for MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) will post $2.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MRI Interventions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 million to $2.50 million. MRI Interventions posted sales of $2.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRI Interventions will report full-year sales of $11.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $11.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.18 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $16.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MRI Interventions.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million.

CLPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRI Interventions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MRI Interventions in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

MRI Interventions stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.48. 36,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,518. MRI Interventions has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47.

About MRI Interventions

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

