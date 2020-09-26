$2.47 Million in Sales Expected for MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) will announce $2.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MRI Interventions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. MRI Interventions posted sales of $2.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MRI Interventions will report full year sales of $11.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $11.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.18 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $16.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MRI Interventions.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million.

CLPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRI Interventions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MRI Interventions in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

MRI Interventions stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47. MRI Interventions has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

About MRI Interventions

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRI Interventions (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRI Interventions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRI Interventions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit