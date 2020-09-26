$2.47 Million in Sales Expected for MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) will announce $2.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MRI Interventions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. MRI Interventions posted sales of $2.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MRI Interventions will report full year sales of $11.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $11.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.18 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $16.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MRI Interventions.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million.

CLPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRI Interventions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MRI Interventions in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

MRI Interventions stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47. MRI Interventions has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

About MRI Interventions

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

