$220.89 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report sales of $220.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.50 million to $223.60 million. Insulet posted sales of $192.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $873.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $866.20 million to $880.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.57 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.44.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.96. 291,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.92. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.89 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Insulet by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

