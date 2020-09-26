$269.78 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post sales of $269.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.30 million to $276.20 million. Welbilt reported sales of $410.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.09 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was down 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

WBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Welbilt by 3,273.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Welbilt by 64.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Welbilt by 176.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.13. 1,627,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,727. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company has a market cap of $867.47 million, a PE ratio of 153.25 and a beta of 1.96. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

