$269.78 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post sales of $269.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.30 million to $276.20 million. Welbilt reported sales of $410.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.09 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was down 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

WBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Welbilt by 3,273.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Welbilt by 64.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Welbilt by 176.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.13. 1,627,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,727. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company has a market cap of $867.47 million, a PE ratio of 153.25 and a beta of 1.96. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit