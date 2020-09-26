$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $12.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.98 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 409,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 483,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.15. 2,496,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.75 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

