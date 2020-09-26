$3.19 EPS Expected for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.97 and the lowest is $2.53. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $4.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $21.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,780. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $112.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.43. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

