$360,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Equities analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report sales of $360,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $210,000.00 to $500,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $1.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 million to $1.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.26 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $6.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.08. 5,998,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,446,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $712.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

