$41.88 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will post $41.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.32 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $40.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $169.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.34 million to $169.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $190.05 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $191.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

FCPT stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 314,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,196. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.79. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,255.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,031,000 after buying an additional 223,911 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after buying an additional 568,343 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

