$451.13 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Sep 26th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report sales of $451.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $439.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.70 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $574.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 542,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

