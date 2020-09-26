$48.03 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report sales of $48.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.70 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $51.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $191.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $194.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $181.97 million, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $185.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on MOFG. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

MOFG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,825. The company has a market capitalization of $280.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 852.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

