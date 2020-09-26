$482.53 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report $482.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $473.80 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $483.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 164,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.79. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,942,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $924,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,007 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in LGI Homes by 112.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $61,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $51,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

