4NEW Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Hotbit and BitForex. In the last week, 4NEW has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $16,961.37 and approximately $4,399.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00245707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.01519482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00200238 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

