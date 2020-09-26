$569.99 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce $569.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590.10 million and the lowest is $552.43 million. Copart posted sales of $554.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $104.26. 1,014,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Copart by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.