$59.84 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report sales of $59.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.30 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $50.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $249.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.02 million to $249.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $261.72 million, with estimates ranging from $253.30 million to $270.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,031. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $707.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

