$627.09 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post $627.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $620.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $640.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $394.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,274,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,488,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,975.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $73,683.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,393 shares in the company, valued at $192,917.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,707 shares of company stock worth $3,793,437. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 385.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 456,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 362,067 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 27.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.