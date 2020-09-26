$7.31 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce sales of $7.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.75 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $3.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $28.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

EDIT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.41. 880,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,917. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

In related news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,784.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

