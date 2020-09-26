AdEx Network Reaches Market Cap of $20.03 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $20.03 million and approximately $12.77 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043036 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.96 or 0.04817494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034010 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

