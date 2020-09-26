Aeon (AEON) Tops One Day Volume of $4,545.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $4,545.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00866390 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002412 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.