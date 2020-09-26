AI Doctor One Day Volume Tops $128,188.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Allcoin, BitForex and Bit-Z. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $128,188.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043005 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.19 or 0.04837144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009269 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034032 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002177 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,961,939 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BCEX, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Bibox, BtcTrade.im, Allcoin, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

