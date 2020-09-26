AiLink Token Hits Market Capitalization of $119,833.70 (ALI)

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. AiLink Token has a total market capitalization of $119,833.70 and $3,463.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AiLink Token has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One AiLink Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00076573 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001307 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042629 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00111305 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009491 BTC.

About AiLink Token

ALI is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 tokens. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in

Buying and Selling AiLink Token

AiLink Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AiLink Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AiLink Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

