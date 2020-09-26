AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIQUY. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS AIQUY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR worth $53,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

