Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0172 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and approximately $92.12 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00524296 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00075060 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00055419 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,281,168 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

