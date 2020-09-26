Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report sales of $54.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the highest is $54.40 million. Ambarella posted sales of $67.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $210.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.40 million to $212.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $240.51 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $250.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMBA. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $230,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $284,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $952,795. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,814 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $2,014,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $49.61. 247,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

