Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.09 Million

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report sales of $54.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the highest is $54.40 million. Ambarella posted sales of $67.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $210.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.40 million to $212.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $240.51 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $250.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMBA. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $230,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $284,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $952,795. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,814 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $2,014,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $49.61. 247,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit