Ambrosus Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $313,397.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $313,397.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00245989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00095431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.01519804 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

AMB is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 416,003,583 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,417,462 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

