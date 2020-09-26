Analysts Anticipate Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce sales of $5.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Audioeye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.40 million and the lowest is $5.33 million. Audioeye posted sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Audioeye will report full year sales of $20.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.64 million to $20.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.65 million, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Audioeye.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 639.89% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of Audioeye stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.76. 86,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Audioeye has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, Director Alexandre Zyngier bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $532,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Audioeye by 223.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Audioeye by 76.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Audioeye during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Audioeye during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Audioeye during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

