Analysts Anticipate Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.67 Billion

Analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will announce $8.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.75 billion and the lowest is $8.58 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $30.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.61 billion to $33.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $33.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.52. 5,196,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,377,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Exelon by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.