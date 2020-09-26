Analysts Anticipate Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Nokia Oyj posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.78. 32,637,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,435,695. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $9,420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 33.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,541,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 384,438 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 197.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 330,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 219,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 32.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

