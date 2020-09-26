Atlas Protocol (ATP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $145,232.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $145,232.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

