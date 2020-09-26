Auctus (AUC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.94 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Auctus has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $27,252.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043005 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.19 or 0.04837144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009269 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034032 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002177 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,670,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

