Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.15 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of Autoweb stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.35.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Autoweb will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

