Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Axe has a total market cap of $726,306.15 and approximately $3.14 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001280 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. In the last week, Axe has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000446 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

