Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 9th

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th.

Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Commerce to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOCH shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

In other news, Director Terence John Street acquired 8,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist acquired 5,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,660 shares of company stock valued at $105,702 in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

