BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

