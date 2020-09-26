BitCoal (COAL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $375.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 38.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded down 43.1% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $3,397.18 and approximately $375.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00869838 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002749 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

