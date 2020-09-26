Bitcoin Interest Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $27,675.50 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00523812 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00075032 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00055264 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000616 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

