Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches Market Cap of $220,032.32

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $220,032.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00429391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

