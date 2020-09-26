Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Down 43.5% Over Last Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $295,420.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for $26.05 or 0.00241762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00245765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00039934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00095275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.01516930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00198942 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

