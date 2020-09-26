Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $952,795. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 658.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ambarella by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $49.61. 247,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.22. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

