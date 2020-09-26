Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.45. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 28,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,040. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $121.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74.

In related news, COO David R. Seiler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. acquired 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $49,983.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,535 shares of company stock valued at $114,755 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.