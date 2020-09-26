Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.21 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce sales of $18.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.24 billion and the lowest is $18.19 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $75.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.96 billion to $75.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $74.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.59 billion to $78.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

INTC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.94. 26,633,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,180,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,509 shares of company stock worth $785,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 10.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,275,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,413,000 after acquiring an additional 392,132 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 13.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 171.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 285,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 180,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Intel by 86.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 258,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 119,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

